Angel Oak: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.2 million. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $31.2 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $27.4 million in the period.

Angel Oak shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOMR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.