Andersons: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 72 cents per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.82, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

