Amprius: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The battery maker posted revenue of $7.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.30. A year ago, they were trading at $3.30.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPX

