Ampco-Pittsburgh: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2 million,…

CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — CARNEGIE, Pa. (AP) — Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Carnegie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The steel maker posted revenue of $96.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.90. A year ago, they were trading at $2.80.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AP

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.