Amneal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $156,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bridgewater, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $702.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $693.7 million.

Amneal expects full-year earnings in the range of 57 cents to 63 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.

Amneal shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 100% in the last 12 months.

