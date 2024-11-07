AMN Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $7 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $687.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $670.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $685 million to $705 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have declined 45% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.92, a decrease of 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.