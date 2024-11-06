Amicus Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $141.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOLD

