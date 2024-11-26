American Woodmark: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.7…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $27.7 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.08 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $452.5 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have risen roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.

