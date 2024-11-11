American Vanguard: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Monday reported a loss of…

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) on Monday reported a loss of $25.7 million in its third quarter.

The Newport Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The agricultural products company posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period.

American Vanguard shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.66, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.