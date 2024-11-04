American International Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $459…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — American International Group Inc. (AIG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $459 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $6.75 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.84 billion.

American International Group shares have climbed 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $76.33, an increase of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIG

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.