American Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $181 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.31 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.51 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.28 billion, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

American Financial shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $127.44, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFG

