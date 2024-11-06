American Coastal: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit…

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $28.1 million.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 54 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $82.1 million in the period.

American Coastal shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.30, an increase of 80% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIC

