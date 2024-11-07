Ameresco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.6 million. The Framingham,…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $500.9 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.5 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.15 to $1.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion.

Ameresco shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.64, a rise of 40% in the last 12 months.

