Ameren: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $456 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.70 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

Ameren expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.34 to $4.48 per share.

Ameren shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 24%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $87.77, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

