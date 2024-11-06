Amedisys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.9…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Amedisys Inc. (AMED) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The home health care and hospice services provider posted revenue of $587.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $588.1 million.

Amedisys shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97.71, a rise of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

