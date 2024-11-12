Amdocs: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $86.4 million.…

SAINT LOUIS (AP) — SAINT LOUIS (AP) — Amdocs Ltd. (DOX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $86.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saint Louis-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.70 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The provider of computer systems integration posted revenue of $1.26 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $493.2 million, or $4.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $5 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amdocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.61 to $1.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.14 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

