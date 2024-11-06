AMC Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $20.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.33 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.58. A year ago, they were trading at $10.95.

