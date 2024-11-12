Alta Equipment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of…

LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — LIVONIA, Mich. (AP) — Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $27.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Livonia, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $448.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $481.1 million.

Alta Equipment shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.99, a drop of 27% in the last 12 months.

