Alpha Metallurgical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $3.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The company posted revenue of $671.9 million in the period.

Alpha Metallurgical shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

