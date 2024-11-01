Almaden Minerals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Friday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAUAF) on Friday reported a loss of $154,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.

The company’s shares closed at 5 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 14 cents.

