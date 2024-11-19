Allot Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $244,000 in…

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $244,000 in its third quarter.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.61. A year ago, they were trading at $1.42.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT

