Allied Gaming & Entertainment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (AGAE) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.13. A year ago, they were trading at 86 cents.

