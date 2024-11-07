Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported a loss of…

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.31 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The utility operator posted revenue of $573.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.80. A year ago, they were trading at $5.68.

