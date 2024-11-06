Alector: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Wednesday reported a loss…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Alector Inc. (ALEC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.2 million in its third quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 53 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.3 million.

Alector expects full-year revenue in the range of $60 million to $70 million.

Alector shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.24, a drop of 4% in the last 12 months.

