Alcohol-Free Options for Dry January and Beyond

The sober curious movement has gone mainstream. While many reasons may motivate someone to drink less alcohol, there’s no doubt that a staggering number of people are reevaluating their relationship to alcohol. In fact, 41% of American adults say they plan to drink less alcohol, according to a 2024 national survey conducted by NCSolutions.

Drinking less has also become popular among younger generations, with the survey reporting that 61% of Gen Z and 49% of millennials are trying to drink less. Those findings are consistent with a 2024 study that found alcohol use is declining among U.S. adolescents and young adults and a national survey of 182,722 college-age students that found alcohol abstinence has increased.

The Sober Curious Movement

The term “sober curious” was popularized by journalist Ruby Warrington, author of the book “Sober Curious” in 2018 and host of “Sober Curious” events and a podcast.

Sober curious does not necessarily mean total abstinence or sobriety. Rather, it’s a lifestyle choice that encourages people to be more mindful about alcohol. The goal is to explore your relationship with alcohol and consider how drinking less could improve your life.

Some people who are sober curious (or “soberish”) may choose to cut back on the amount they drink, such as not drinking on certain days of the week or limiting the number of drinks they have per night. Others may choose to drink alcohol more slowly, consuming drinks with less alcohol or spending time in social settings without drinking.

Explore the World of Non-Alcoholic Drinks

The non-alcoholic options available today are seriously impressive, from craft beers to botanical spirits and full-bodied non-alcoholic wines. Mixologists are now skilled at making creative zero-proof cocktails, and mocktails have become a mainstay on restaurant menus.

— Non-alcoholic spirits have jumped 527% on restaurant menus in the last four years, according to the market research firm Datassential. Non-alcoholic beer has enjoyed the most success recently, especially Athletic Brewing, Heineken 0.0 and Guinness 0.

— Non-alcoholic bottle shops, subscription services and sober bars have also gained popularity due to the growing sober curious movement.

— Celebrity non-alcoholic brands, such as Tom Holland’s alcohol-free Bero beer and Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz, a line of non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, have started to appear.

“Experimenting with these alternatives can make going alcohol-free feel fun rather than restrictive,” says Millie Gooch, founder of the sober community Sober Girls Society. “You still get the ritual of a nice drink without any of the downsides, which makes social events feel just as celebratory.”

Natalie Battaglia, creator of The Mindful Mocktail website and author of the new “The Mindful Mocktail” recipe book, says she loves creating delicious mindful mocktails that are not just complex but nourishing too. Her mantra is “drink yourself healthy, not hungover.”

“Knowing I am drinking a glass of goodness instead of something that will give me a headache the next day is definitely satisfying,” she says.

Mocktail Recipes

Try these recipes for mocktails created by Battaglia.

— Mimosa mocktail

— Alcohol-free strawberry daiquiri

— Moscow mule mocktail

— Virgin bloody mary

Mimosa mocktail

Typically made with champagne and orange juice, this non-alcoholic version created by Battaglia is perfect for brunch or special occasions.

Ingredients

— Orange juice, chilled

— Non-alcoholic sparkling wine, citrus sparkling water or ginger ale, chilled

Instructions

1. Add equal amounts orange juice and non-alcoholic sparkling wine (or alternative) to a champagne flute.

2. Garnish with orange, strawberry or cherries and serve.

Alcohol-free strawberry daiquiri

This mocktail developed by Battaglia contains a mix of fresh and frozen strawberries that creates an ideal texture that doesn’t separate as it melts.

Ingredients

— 2 cups frozen strawberries

— ½ cup fresh strawberries

— ½ cup lime juice

— ½ cup maple syrup or your sweetener of choice

— 2 ounces non-alcoholic rum or a couple of drops of bitters, optional

Instructions

1. Blend all ingredients together in a high-speed blender.

2. Test the consistency. If it’s too thick, add ¼ cup water. Blend then test again. Add a little more if required until it reaches the desired consistency.

3. Test the flavor. Add a little extra sweetener or lime to taste.

4. Blend again and serve garnished with fresh strawberries and lime.

Moscow mule mocktail

Enjoy an alcohol-free version of this popular drink that is traditionally served in a copper mug, created by Battaglia.

Ingredients

— 1 lime, quartered

— Sweetener of choice, optional

— 1 ounce alcohol-free vodka

— 6 to 8 fresh mint leaves

— 1 cup diet or regular ginger beer

Instructions

1. Muddle the lime and sweetener (if using) in your mug or glass until the juice is released from the lime. If you don’t have a muddler, use the back end of a wooden spoon.

2. Add the alcohol-free vodka.

3. Clap the mint together in your hands and add to your glass. Give it a gentle press with the muddler.

4. Add plenty of ice, then add ginger beer. Stir gently.

5. Garnish with mint and additional lime wheels.

Virgin bloody mary

You won’t miss the booze in Battaglia’s alcohol-free Bloody Mary.

Ingredients

— 1 cup tomato juice

— 1 tablespoon dill pickle juice

— 2 to 5 dashes Tabasco sauce

— 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

— 1 tablespoon lime juice

— ½ teaspoon celery salt

Instructions

1. Add all ingredients to your choice of glass and stir well.

2. Add lots of ice and garnish with a combination of celery, pickles, pickled onions, olives and lime.

Benefits of Drinking Less Alcohol

While no amount of alcohol is considered completely safe, dietary guidelines

suggest limiting alcohol to one drink or less a day for women and two drinks or less a day for men.

Battaglia says she sleeps much better after giving up alcohol.

“I fall asleep quickly and sleep soundly, without any awful 3:00 am wake-ups,” she says. In turn, this has had beneficial effects on other aspects of her life. “I am more likely to get up and exercise, make better food choices and be a better parent,” she says.

Other Non-Alcoholic Spirits Gaining Popularity

— Cannabis-infused beverages have exploded in recent years, especially among young adults. The trend dubbed “California sober,” or when people cut out alcohol and use cannabis instead, has fueled the growth of THC drinks including Cann, Wynk, Direct Hit and Triple High Seltzer.

— Adaptogen-based drinks contain botanicals, ashwagandha, mushroom powders and other adaptogenic ingredients that promise relaxation without the hangover. Brands like Recess, Kin Euphorics, Curious Elixirs, Del Sol and Moment are gaining traction as people look for ways to unwind without the effects of alcohol.

— Adaptogens as herbal tinctures allow you to create your own alcohol-free drink. For instance, drops of Apothekary’s Wine Down can be added to a glass of water for a nonalcoholic wine alternative.

— Dirty sodas, a mix of soda, cream and flavored syrup, are also surging in popularity as a non-alcoholic drink.

“Going alcohol-free is about embracing what you’re adding to your life rather than what you’re leaving behind,” says Gooch. “You’re gaining more energy

, clarity, better sleep, and even deeper connections with friends. When you look at it as a gift you’re giving yourself rather than a restriction, going alcohol-free feels more like a lifestyle upgrade than a sacrifice.”

Support for an Alcohol-Free Lifestyle

Sober curious may be a growing trend, yet other people are giving up alcohol entirely. The increased availability of non-alcoholic drinks is making it easier, along with the growing community of sober adults who are convening online and in person.

Sober Girl Society, started by Millie Gooch in 2018, is one of the largest communities for sober and sober curious women.

“I was a heavy binge drinker after being influenced by university drinking culture,” Gooch says. “By the time I reached my mid-twenties, I was regularly blacking out, putting myself in dangerous situations and struggling with my mental health.”

Gooch wanted to make friends and seek advice from people who were in the same boat.

“Starting Sober Girl Society was my way of creating a community I wished I’d had; something that showed you don’t have to lose your social life or personality just because you’re not drinking,” she says.

Sober Girl Society offers international virtual workshops and interactive courses, including navigating anxiety in sobriety and how to beat cravings, along with in-person events.

“Finding a group of people who are also going alcohol-free, whether it’s an online community or in-person group, can make a world of difference,” Gooch says. “You’ll have people to share stories with, swap tips, and encourage you along the way. It’s incredibly empowering to connect with others who understand the journey and celebrate each step with you.”

In addition to the resources on the website, Sober Girl Society is on social media, including Instagram and TikTok, and Gooch has published a new book “Booze Less: Rethinking Drinking for the Sober Curious,” which she describes as a guided journal for anyone thinking about their relationship with alcohol. It includes interactive prompts, mini essays and tips for being alcohol-free in an alcohol-filled world.

Gooch recommends having a quick, breezy answer for when people ask why you’re not drinking. This could be something like, “Just loving a bit of clarity these days,” which can keep it light and take the pressure off, helping you stay empowered in your choice.

“Those bright, hangover-free mornings are worth every moment of saying ‘no thanks’ the night before,” she says.

