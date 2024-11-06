Albemarle: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.07 billion,…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.07 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $9.45. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.39 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.5 billion to $6.2 billion.

Albemarle shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $96.58, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.