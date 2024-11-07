Alarm.com: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $36.7 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 62 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $240.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.1 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.27 per share, with revenue in the range of $933.7 million to $935.9 million.

Alarm.com shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $57.14, a climb of 9% in the last 12 months.

