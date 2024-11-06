Alamos Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.5 million. The Toronto-based…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $360.9 million in the period.

Alamos Gold shares have increased 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $19.44, an increase of 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGI

