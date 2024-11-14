Akoya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $18.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.2 million.

Akoya expects full-year revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $3.12. A year ago, they were trading at $4.42.

