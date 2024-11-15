Akoustis: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million…

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 5 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 63 cents.

