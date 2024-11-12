Airgain: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $16.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Airgain expects its per-share earnings to be 2 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $16.2 million to $18.2 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Airgain shares have nearly tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.29, more than quadrupling in the last 12 months.

