Air Transport Services: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — WILMINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wilmington, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The air cargo company posted revenue of $471.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $507.9 million.

Air Transport Services shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 41% in the last 12 months.

