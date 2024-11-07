Air Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $104 million.…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $104 million.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.25 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $690.2 million in the period.

Air Lease shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.32, a rise of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.