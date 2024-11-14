Air Industries: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Thursday reported a loss of…

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — BAY SHORE, N.Y. (AP) — Air Industries Group (AIRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $404,000 in its third quarter.

The Bay Shore, New York-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of parts for the aerospace industry and defense contractors posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period.

Air Industries shares have climbed 79% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 86% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.