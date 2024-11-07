Agilon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $117.6 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Agilon Health Inc. (AGL) on Thursday reported a loss of $117.6 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The senior-focused health care company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.47 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Agilon said it expects revenue in the range of $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.05 billion to $6.07 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.79. A year ago, they were trading at $13.67.

