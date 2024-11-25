Agilent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $351 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.29 billion, or $4.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.51 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.28.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.54 to $5.61 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.87 billion.

Agilent shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 26%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $134.49, a climb of 6% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

