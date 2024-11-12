Agenus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.2 million in…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.2 million in its third quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.08 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.10 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $25.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.1 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.90. A year ago, they were trading at $15.07.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN

