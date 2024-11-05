AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Tuesday reported net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Tuesday reported net income of $16.6 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 17 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $107.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15 million.

