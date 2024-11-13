Afya: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.6…

NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — NOVA LIMA, Brazil (AP) — Afya Ltd. (AFYA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $21.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nova Lima, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The medical education company posted revenue of $151.7 million in the period.

Afya shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $17.30, a drop of roughly 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFYA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.