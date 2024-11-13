Africa Oil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Africa Oil Corp. (AOIFF) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $289.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 4 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.28. A year ago, they were trading at $1.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOIFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOIFF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.