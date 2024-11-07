Affirm Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.2 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) on Thursday reported a loss of $100.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The operator of digital commerce platform posted revenue of $698.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $661.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Affirm Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.

Affirm Holdings shares have dropped almost 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $48.79, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFRM

