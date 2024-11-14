Affimed N.V.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in…

MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — MANNHEIM, Germany (AP) — Affimed N.V. (AFMD) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mannheim, Germany-based company said it had a loss of $1.03.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.14 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $170,400 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $170,000.

The company’s shares closed at $3.75. A year ago, they were trading at $3.28.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AFMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AFMD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.