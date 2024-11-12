Aemetis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $17.9 million,…

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $17.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 47 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $81.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.8 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $4.61.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.