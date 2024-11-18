Aecom: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $172.5 million. The…

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.27 per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $4.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $402.3 million, or $2.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.11 billion.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $5 to $5.20 per share.

Aecom shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $108.92, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

