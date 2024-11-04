Live Radio
Adverum Biotechnologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 5:05 PM

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Monday reported a loss of $27.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.30.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.20 per share.

The gene therapy company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

Adverum Biotechnologies shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.54, a drop of 22% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADVM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADVM

