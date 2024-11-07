ADTRAN Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.2 million in its third quarter.

The Huntsville, Alabama-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The networking equipment maker posted revenue of $227.7 million in the period.

ADTRAN Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $230 million to $245 million.

ADTRAN Holdings shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADTN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADTN

