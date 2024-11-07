Adma Biologics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $35.9…

RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — RAMSEY, N.J. (AP) — Adma Biologics Inc. (ADMA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $35.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ramsey, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The infectious disease drug developer posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period.

Adma Biologics shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.72, climbing fivefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADMA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADMA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.