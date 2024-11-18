ADM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $18 million. The…

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $19.94 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.63 billion.

ADM expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5 per share.

ADM shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 24%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $52.71, a drop of 29% in the last 12 months.

