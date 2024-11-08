Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $79 million. On a…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $79 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 68 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.48 billion.

Adient expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.1 billion to $14.4 billion.

Adient shares have dropped 45% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 44% in the last 12 months.

