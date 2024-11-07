Adeia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adeia Inc. (ADEA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adeia Inc. (ADEA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $19.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The provider of chip technology for small electronic devices posted revenue of $86.1 million in the period.

Adeia expects full-year revenue in the range of $370 million to $400 million.

Adeia shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.09, a rise of 51% in the last 12 months.

